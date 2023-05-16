Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

Shares of CWB stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,534. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5982533 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

