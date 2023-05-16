CannabisCoin Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $479,454.53 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,960.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00331214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00559382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00431692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

