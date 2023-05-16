Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $1.00. The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 221,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,067,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Cano Health by 1,847.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $697.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $680.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

