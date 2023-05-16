Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

