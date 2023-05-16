Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
