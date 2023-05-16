CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Up 11.4% in April

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

CareMax Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CareMax stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 161,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.29 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in CareMax by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,462,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareMax by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 711,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

