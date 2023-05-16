CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get CareRx alerts:

CareRx Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $1.65 on Friday. CareRx has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.