CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 265,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,727. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $14,217,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

