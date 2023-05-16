Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Down 7%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 752,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 420,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

