Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Cascades Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.97.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.
