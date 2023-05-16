Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

