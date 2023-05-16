Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,866,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 4,412,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,167.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWQXF shares. Barclays raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 2,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.