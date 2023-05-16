Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 252,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 151,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,192. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

