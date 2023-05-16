Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 1,504 call options.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 1,458,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,774. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

