CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,777 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

