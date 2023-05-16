CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$77.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

CCL Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

CCDBF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

