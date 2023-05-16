CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 4,615,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,914,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $4,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.