Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 132.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,653,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,613 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of CVE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

