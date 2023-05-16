Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 49,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 4,320,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.