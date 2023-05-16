Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

TSE:CG opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$11.02.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7347756 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.73.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

