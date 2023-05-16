Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
TSE:CG opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$11.02.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7347756 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Recommended Stories
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.