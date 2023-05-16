Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE CG traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.60. 1,386,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,332. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.12. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$11.02.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7347756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.