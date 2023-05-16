Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE CEPU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 337,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,602. The stock has a market cap of $908.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.21. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

