Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $783,222.40 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.19373329 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $728,753.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

