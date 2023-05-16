Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPWHF. HSBC upgraded Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.54) to GBX 1,155 ($14.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.50.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Price Performance

Ceres Power stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.