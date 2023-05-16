Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, reaching $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,889. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

