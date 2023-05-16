Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. 1,824,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

