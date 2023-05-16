Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $186.24 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $186,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,714,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,096,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 9,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $741.62. 110,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,128. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $788.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

