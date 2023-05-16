Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $328.72 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98,115 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 881,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,363. The firm has a market cap of $431.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

