Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $76,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,502,633. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

