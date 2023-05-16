Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,450 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $90,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 4,349,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,511,363. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

