Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 200,420 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,420 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $170,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 7,988,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,288,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.