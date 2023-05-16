Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 59,317 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59,317 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $116,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.10. 1,333,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,329. The firm has a market cap of $407.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

