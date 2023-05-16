Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,061 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

