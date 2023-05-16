Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,592,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,978,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,126,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $563,611,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QCOM opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
