Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $383.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

