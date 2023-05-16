Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VT opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

