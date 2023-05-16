Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 50,639 shares valued at $3,930,930. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

