Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

