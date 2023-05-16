Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

