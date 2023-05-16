Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

