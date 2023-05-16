Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,204,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

NYSE CHH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 402,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,895. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

