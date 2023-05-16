Christopher P. Stewart Purchases 50,000 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher P. Stewart bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,373 shares in the company, valued at $188,519.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 6,009,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 963.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

