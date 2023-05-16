Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21 Per Share

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Churchill China Stock Performance
LON CHH opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.30, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.99. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.61).
About Churchill China
