Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21 Per Share

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China Stock Performance

LON CHH opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.30, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.99. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.61).

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

