Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 190,246 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,246 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

