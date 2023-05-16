Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 24,370 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $221.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

