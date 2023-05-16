Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 62,818 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

