Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $264.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

