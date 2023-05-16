Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3,058.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $216.60.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

