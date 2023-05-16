Cibc World Markets Corp Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $298.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

