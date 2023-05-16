Cibc World Markets Corp Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1,991.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,272 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

