Cibc World Markets Corp Has $15.15 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,894.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,266 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

